Athletics' Matt Chapman: Delivers two-run homer

Chapman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Chapman's blast came in the fifth inning off Rangers starter Adrian Sampson, extending the Athletics' lead to 4-0 at the time. The homer broke an 0-for-10 slump over the previous three games for Chapman. The third baseman is hitting .270 with 23 homers, 61 RBI and 67 runs scored this season.

