Chapman started at designated hitter and doubled in three at-bats during Monday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

The Athletics had already announced their intentions of easing Chapman back into his third-base role after offseason hip surgery, so the start at DH wasn't unexpected. The 27-year-old laced a thunderous two-bagger in his final at-bat before calling it an afternoon, and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com notes Chapman is slated to make his defensive debut following Oakland's off day Thursday.