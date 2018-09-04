Athletics' Matt Chapman: Doubles, plates run vs. Yankees
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over New York.
Chapman tacked on a run in the second inning on a double to center field, handing the Athletics a one-run lead. He's been firing on all cylinders at the plate recently, recording six multi-hit performances over his previous 10 ballgames, going 15-for-41 with four homers and six RBI during that span. Chapman sits with a .282/.365/.526 slash line through 123 games this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...