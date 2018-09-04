Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over New York.

Chapman tacked on a run in the second inning on a double to center field, handing the Athletics a one-run lead. He's been firing on all cylinders at the plate recently, recording six multi-hit performances over his previous 10 ballgames, going 15-for-41 with four homers and six RBI during that span. Chapman sits with a .282/.365/.526 slash line through 123 games this year.