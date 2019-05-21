Chapman went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in a win over the Indians on Monday.

Chapman's 388-foot shot to left with a man aboard in the eighth gave the Athletics some much-needed breathing room after the Indians had closed to within a run. The slugging shortstop has now hit safely in four of the last five games, although the homer was his first since May 10. Chapman currently sports a solid .264/.357/.522 across 207 plate appearances, and he's encouragingly carrying career-best figures in walk rate (11.6 percent) and strikeout rate (15.9 percent).