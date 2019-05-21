Athletics' Matt Chapman: Drives in three during win
Chapman went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in a win over the Indians on Monday.
Chapman's 388-foot shot to left with a man aboard in the eighth gave the Athletics some much-needed breathing room after the Indians had closed to within a run. The slugging shortstop has now hit safely in four of the last five games, although the homer was his first since May 10. Chapman currently sports a solid .264/.357/.522 across 207 plate appearances, and he's encouragingly carrying career-best figures in walk rate (11.6 percent) and strikeout rate (15.9 percent).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...