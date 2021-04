Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Rays.

Chapman was out of the starting lineup for the second game of the team's series against the Rays, but he has gone 4-for-8 in two contests since. His performance Thursday was highlighted by a solo home run in the fourth inning -- his fourth of the season. Overall, Chapman is hitting .184/.298/.391 with 13 RBI and nine runs scored across 104 plate appearances.