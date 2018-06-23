Chapman (thumb) progressed to taking swings against air Thursday, but his exact return date from the disabled list remains up in the air, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday, yet that remains far from a certainty, as the infielder continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Thursday's activity was certainly a step in the right direction, but manager Bob Melvin remains noncommittal about an exact activation date for Chapman at the moment. "It's just going to be based on how he feels leading up to what is hopefully an activation at some point," Melvin said. "I said the other day, Detroit at the earliest. I would still say that, but I'm not sure that's the case."