Athletics' Matt Chapman: Exits with possible injury
Chapman was removed from Wednesday's game with an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The reason behind Chapman's removal is not yet known, though it's worth noting that the third baseman was walking gingerly after fouling a pair of pitches off his foot in the first inning. Chad Pinder took over at third base for Chapman prior to the third inning, with Robbie Grossman entering the lineup in left field.
