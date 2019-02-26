Athletics' Matt Chapman: Expected back in lineup Wednesday
Chapman (illness) will make his first appearance of the spring as a designated hitter Wednesday against the Dodgers, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Chapman's spring was initially slowed by recovery from thumb and shoulder surgeries, but he was cleared for all baseball activities for a brief period before an illness shut him down. Returning Wednesday will give him more than enough time to get in game shape by Opening Day.
