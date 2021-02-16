Chapman, who had hip surgery in September, is not expected to have any restrictions when the Athletics begin full-squad workouts next Monday, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.

The slugging third baseman recently posted video of his rehab work at Southern California facility ProSport on his personal Instagram account, where Chapman appeared to be pulling a small weighted sled device with his right hip free of any difficulty. The 27-year-old alluded to spending the majority of the last four months working his way back from labrum surgery, which cut short his 2020 season. Chapman managed to churn out a .232/.276/.535 line with 21 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs) across 152 plate appearances despite being incessantly bothered by hip pain, so there is naturally plenty of optimism for a resurgent campaign in 2021.