Athletics' Matt Chapman: Expects to return Friday
Chapman (ankle) expects to return to the lineup Friday against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman is sitting Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game with a sore left ankle. His absence Thursday is considered precautionary, however, so he shouldn't miss much more time, if any.
