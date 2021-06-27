Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a 6-5 loss against San Francisco on Saturday.

Chapman took reliever Zack Littell deep to left in the seventh and recorded an RBI sacrifice fly in the tenth to account for Oakland's final three runs. The homer made it 14 straight games with a hit for the third baseman though he has just a single hit in each of the last 12 games. During the stretch, Chapman is 18-for-56 and has increased his average from .201 to .226.