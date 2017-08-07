Athletics' Matt Chapman: Extra-base hits keep coming
Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and two runs in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.
The rookie has already compiled five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run) over his first six games in August, helping lead to six RBI. He's been much more patient at the plate during that span as well, posting a 23.1 percent walk rate while striking out at only an 11.5-percent clip. Those numbers, while generated in what is admittedly a modest sample, represent an encouraging juxtaposition of his respective 10.5 percent and 29.3 percent season figures in those categories.
