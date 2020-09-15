Chapman underwent successful surgery to repair a torn right hip labrum and has a four-month recovery timeline, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old finished 2020 with a .232/.276/.535 slash line, 10 homers and 25 RBI in 37 games before the hip injury surfaced. If all goes well in his recovery, Chapman should be healthy for the start of spring training in February, though any minor setbacks could bring a delayed arrival to camp. Jake Lamb is likely to see the bulk of the time at third base for the A's since Chad Pinder (hamstring) is also sidelined.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slated to undergo surgery•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Continues to sit•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: No timetable for ramp-up•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Resuming activity Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: No injured list trip expected•