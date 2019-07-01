Athletics' Matt Chapman: Flirts with cycle versus Angels

Chapman went 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple, a double, six RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 12-3 win over the Angels.

Chapman had nine total bases and came within a mere single of hitting for the cycle in this outstanding effort. He broke the game open with a three-run home run in the fifth inning and drove in another three with a bases-loaded double in the eighth. Chapman now has three home runs, nine RBI, and five runs scored over his last five contests.