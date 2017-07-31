Chapman went 2-for-5 with a two-run double in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

Chapman's clutch hit tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, setting the stage for Yonder Alonso's walk-off homer in the 12th. The 24-year-old third baseman has only eight hits in his past nine games, but he has produced two doubles, four homers and seven RBI over that span.