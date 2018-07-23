Chapman went 2-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single in an extra-inning victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Chapman stepped into the batter's box with two outs in the 10th inning and men on first and second. He promptly laced a 2-2 pitch into shallow right center that brought home Marcus Semien with the winning run. It was an extension of a current hot streak for the infielder, who's churned out multi-hit efforts in three of the past four games and is hitting a solid .281 over 64 plate appearances in July.