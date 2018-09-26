Chapman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Chapman will take a seat for the first time since the beginning of July as manager Bob Melvin rests some of his starters with the A's already qualified for the playoffs. The 25-year-old hit .306/.368/.571 with 30 doubles and 14 homers over that stretch. In his absence, Chad Pinder will start at the hot corner and hit seventh.

