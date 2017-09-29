Chapman went 2-for-3 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a solo home run and also walked in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The rookie went deep for the first time since Sept. 19 and extended his modest hitting streak to three games in the process. Chapman has a pair of multi-hit efforts in the last five contests as well and now has double-digit RBI for the second straight month. While he's understandably struggled with consistency in his first exposure to big-league pitching this season (.230 average and .330 OBP), Chapman has displayed some nice pop (21 doubles, two triples, 14 homers), considerably raising expectations heading into 2018.