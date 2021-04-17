Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Friday's 3-0 win over Detroit.
Chapman's solo shot in the eighth inning extended Oakland's lead to 3-0. The 27-year-old slugger is slashing .189/.254/.415 with three home runs and nine RBI in 59 plate appearances.
