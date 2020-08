Chapman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's win over Arizona.

Chapman took Alex Young deep in the first inning with a solo shot, and then he added a two-run blast off reliever Yoan Lopez in the eighth. Chapman ended a spell of eight games without a long ball and he now has eight on the season, to go along with 20 RBI and a .867 OPS in 26 games.