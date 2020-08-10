Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Chapman has been busy making up for lost time after opening up August in a 4-for-26 funk. He subsequently went 6-for-14 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and three runs in the three-game weekend set against the Astros, boosting his average 50 points to .246 in the process. A key has been simply making more consistent contact, as Chapman struck out on only three occasions against Houston after whiffing 10 times over the first six contests of the month.