Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Chapman has been busy making up for lost time after opening up August in a 4-for-26 funk. He subsequently went 6-for-14 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and three runs in the three-game weekend set against the Astros, boosting his average 50 points to .246 in the process. A key has been simply making more consistent contact, as Chapman struck out on only three occasions against Houston after whiffing 10 times over the first six contests of the month.

More News