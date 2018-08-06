Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hard contact keeps coming
Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Chapman continued blasting the cover off the ball Sunday after having laced a three-bagger and solo homer in Saturday's contest. The infielder has hit safely in five straight games overall, and factoring in his production in the shutout win, he's now raised his average 43 points to .271 since May 31.
