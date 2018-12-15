Athletics' Matt Chapman: Has minor shoulder procedure
Chapman underwent surgery on his left shoulder Friday, and he's expected to resume swinging again within six weeks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Chapman reportedly began feeling discomfort in his shoulder during his offseason workouts, so he went under the knife to correct the issue prior to the 2019 campaign. The gold glover has now had two surgeries since the 2018 season came to an end, but Oakland fully expects their star third baseman to be healthy for spring training.
