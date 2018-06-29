Chapman (hand) took 30 swings off a tee Friday and is optimistic that he will be able to participate in live batting practice this weekend, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

In addition, Chapman mentioned that he was feeling better after receiving another cortisone shot in his hand, along with a nerve injection as well. If all goes according to plan this weekend, the next step will be deciding whether he will require a short minor-league rehab assignment or if he can return to the big leagues immediately. Look for an update later on this weekend.