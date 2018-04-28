Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Astros.

Chapman opened the scoring against Dallas Keuchel with a solo home run in the fifth inning. He doubled off Keuchel in his next at-bat, coming around to score on a Matt Olson single. Chapman is now hitting .278 with six home runs and 15 RBI. His 21 runs scored leads all third basemen in the majors, and his .932 OPS is good for fourth best at the position.