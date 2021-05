Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Chapman's lone hit of the game was a fourth-inning solo homer that tied the game 2-2. The long ball was his fifth this season and first in the month of May. Chapman is off to a slow start this season with a .204/.313/.407 slash line, though he does have five home runs and 14 RBI.