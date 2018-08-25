Chapman went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Twins.

Chapman clubbed a three-run shot -- his 18th of the year -- off reliever Oliver Drake in the eighth inning, marking his fifth homer in his last 18 games. The 25-year-old is hitting .273/.359/.506 with 31 doubles, 48 RBI and 77 runs scored on the year. For good measure Chapman has six triples, giving him the eighth-most extra-base hits (55) among third basemen in the majors.

