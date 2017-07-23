Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers again Sunday
Chapman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double during Sunday's win over the Mets.
Chapman also homered in Saturday's game, so the youngster's power potential is showing clear signs of translating to the highest level. He now has four homers and a .485 slugging percentage through 75 plate appearances with Oakland. There is intriguing power upside, but Chapman's 34.7 stirkeout percentage and .267 on-base percentage aren't encouraging marks, so expectations should probably remain in check.
