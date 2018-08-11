Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers against Angels
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Oakland's 4-3 defeat to the Angels on Friday.
Chapman was able to extend his recent hitting streak to eight games with this two-hit performance that saw him tag Angels starter Felix Pena with his 16th homer of the season in the first inning. The 25-year-old is having a terrific overall season at the plate, as he's now slashing .273/.361/.501 through 363 at-bats.
