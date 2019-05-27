Chapman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Chapman started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, later adding a double and coming around to score. The slugger now has 27 extra-base hits through 199 at-bats this season to push his OPS to an impressive .892. His rise to prominence is rather similar to that of Josh Donaldson a few years ago, and the A's would obviously be thrilled if he could maintain this level of play.