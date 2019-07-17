Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers, knocks in five

Chapman led Oakland to a win over Seattle on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a homer, double and five runs batted in.

Chapman plated Oakland's first two runs with a single in the third inning, then knocked in two more with a home run in the fifth. He capped the offensive onslaught with a double in the seventh to drive home yet another run. The long ball brought Chapman's season total to 22, only two short of his career high. The 26-year-old is now slashing .278/.360/.554 with 59 RBI in 352 at-bats this season as he continues to cement his name near the top of baseball's brightest young stars.