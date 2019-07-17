Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers, knocks in five
Chapman led Oakland to a win over Seattle on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a homer, double and five runs batted in.
Chapman plated Oakland's first two runs with a single in the third inning, then knocked in two more with a home run in the fifth. He capped the offensive onslaught with a double in the seventh to drive home yet another run. The long ball brought Chapman's season total to 22, only two short of his career high. The 26-year-old is now slashing .278/.360/.554 with 59 RBI in 352 at-bats this season as he continues to cement his name near the top of baseball's brightest young stars.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Multi-hit effort in big win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Resting ahead of All-Star Game•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Flirts with cycle versus Angels•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Reaches 20 homers•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks 19th homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Powers offense Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...