Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers twice once again

Chapman went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and another run scored in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

After hitting two home runs in Wednesday's win over the Giants, Chapman matched his success with a pair of solo shots against the Astros, bringing his season total to a team-leading 29. It was just the second multi-homer effort of the year for the 26-year-old as he reached a new milestone with a career-high 69 RBI.