Athletics' Matt Chapman: Impressive all-around night Friday
Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Friday.
Chapman was a constant offensive presence in the resounding win, and his strong night was akin to an oasis in the desert for fantasy owners. Prior to Friday's production, Chapman was mired in a 3-for-38 slump that dated back to April 28, and he hadn't homered since April 27. The performance against the Yankees was certainly a good start, but given the extent of his struggles, the 25-year-old's May average still remains a minuscule .088.
