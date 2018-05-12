Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Chapman was a constant offensive presence in the resounding win, and his strong night was akin to an oasis in the desert for fantasy owners. Prior to Friday's production, Chapman was mired in a 3-for-38 slump that dated back to April 28, and he hadn't homered since April 27. The performance against the Yankees was certainly a good start, but given the extent of his struggles, the 25-year-old's May average still remains a minuscule .088.