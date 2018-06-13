Chapman (hand) will man third base and bat sixth against Houston on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman was struck with a pitch on his left hand in the eighth inning of Tuesday's contest but was able to stay in the game and claimed that he would be fine moving forward, which appears to be the case. Over 67 games, he's slashing .254/.349/.454 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI.