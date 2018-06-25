Athletics' Matt Chapman: Injury pinpointed
Chapman's injury has been more precisely defined as being just above his wrist as opposed to his thumb, and he'll potentially receive a second cortisone shot, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman will see hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Monday for further evaluation and, potentially, a second shot. Slusser also reports Chapman will not be able to join the team during the four-game set against the Tigers that begins Monday, but he'd have a strong chance of returning for the homestand that begins Friday against the Indians if the injection alleviates his current discomfort.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Exact return date unclear•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Heading for further evaluation on hand•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Lands on disabled list•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Could land on DL•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Not in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...