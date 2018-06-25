Chapman's injury has been more precisely defined as being just above his wrist as opposed to his thumb, and he'll potentially receive a second cortisone shot, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman will see hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Monday for further evaluation and, potentially, a second shot. Slusser also reports Chapman will not be able to join the team during the four-game set against the Tigers that begins Monday, but he'd have a strong chance of returning for the homestand that begins Friday against the Indians if the injection alleviates his current discomfort.