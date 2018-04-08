Athletics' Matt Chapman: Keeps mashing in win
Chapman went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, two walks and two runs in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.
Chapman's first three-bagger of the season extended the Athletics' lead to 5-3 in the eighth, providing some much-needed breathing room that they'd go on to expand. The 24-year-old is riding a nine-game hitting streak, and given that he walked during an 0-for-4 performance on Opening Day, he's reached safely in all 10 games this season.
