Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Chapman has a tidy run going at the plate, as he's now hit .318 (7-for-22) with a pair of doubles and four RBI over his last six games. The rookie is seeing consistent playing time, which should help him continue improving a .214 average that he's already boosted 29 points over the aforementioned stretch.

