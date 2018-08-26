Chapman went 3-for-4 with a walk in a win over the Twins on Saturday.

Following a three-run home run Friday, Chapman rapped out his second multi-hit effort over the last three games Saturday. Chapman has now hit safely in seven straight games, and in 20 of 21 August contests overall. The outstanding offensive month has pushed his season line to an impressive .278/.364/.508, complementing his Gold Glove-caliber defense at the hot corner perfectly.