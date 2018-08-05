Athletics' Matt Chapman: Knocks cover off ball in win
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Chapman pounded Jordan Zimmermann on a pair of occasions, and his third-inning 419-foot shot to center erased an early 1-0 deficit. The 25-year-old is wielding a red-hot bat, now having reached safely in 14 consecutive games. Chapman is hitting .386 (22-for-57) over that span while amassing a whopping .509 wOBA, and he's now up to an impressive 41 extra-base hits (21 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs) on the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs 13th homer in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Stays hot in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Triples twice in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Drives in four during blowout win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Game-winning single in extras•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Scores twice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...