Chapman went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Chapman pounded Jordan Zimmermann on a pair of occasions, and his third-inning 419-foot shot to center erased an early 1-0 deficit. The 25-year-old is wielding a red-hot bat, now having reached safely in 14 consecutive games. Chapman is hitting .386 (22-for-57) over that span while amassing a whopping .509 wOBA, and he's now up to an impressive 41 extra-base hits (21 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs) on the season.