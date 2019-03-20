Athletics' Matt Chapman: Laces three-run blast
Chapman went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and three RBI Wednesday against the Mariners.
The slick-fielding third baseman also went 3-for-3 and reached base five times in Sunday's exhibition in Japan, so he has taken to this trip quite well. He underwent a minor shoulder surgery back in December but recovered quickly and already appears to be as dialed in as any A's hitter at the plate.
