Athletics' Matt Chapman: Lands on disabled list
Chapman (hand) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The move was far from unexpected after Chapman was held out of Friday's game against the Angels. Despite the fact an MRI earlier in the day revealed no structural damage, Chapman was likely projected to miss several games anyhow, which presumably helped cement the decision. Franklin Barreto was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move, but Chad Pinder is expected to be the primary beneficiary of Chapman's absence.
