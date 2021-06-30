Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The power-hitting third baseman belted a 420-foot shot to left in the first inning, giving the Athletics a 1-0 lead two batters into their first frame. Chapman remains in the midst of an excellent stretch at the plate, as he now owns a 16-game hitting streak during which he's produced a .323 average, 1.067 OPS, 11 extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, six home runs) and 18 RBI across 72 plate appearances.