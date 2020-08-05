Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Chapman lifted his second homer of the year against Rangers starter Lance Lynn in the seventh inning. The third baseman then got aboard with a single and scored on Stephen Piscotty's walk-off grand slam in the ninth. Chapman has posted four RBI and five runs scored with a .222/.255/.422 triple-slash line in 11 games this year, but it appears he's heating up with hits in three straight contests.