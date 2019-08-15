Athletics' Matt Chapman: Launches two homers in win

Chapman went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Giants.

The third baseman went yard in the first and ninth innings, and Chapman continues to pad his career-best total with 27 homers -- although remarkably, this was his first multi-homer game of the year. His 67 RBI also leave him one shy of last year's career high.

