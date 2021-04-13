Chapman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Chapman's highlight of the night came in the fifth when he took Madison Bumgarner yard on a first-pitch hanging curveball to extend the lead to 6-2. He would later drive in his second run of the night on a base hit in the ninth as the A's rallied a bit two put the game out of reach for the Diamondbacks. Despite a solid performance at the plate Monday, Chapman has not been seeing the ball very well with a slash line of just .179/.257/.333 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored. Monday was the first time all season in which he didn't strike out, as he's mounted a 15:5 K:BB through the first 11 games of the year.