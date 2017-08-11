Play

Chapman was removed from Thursday's game against the Orioles due to an illness, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Chapman played the first three innings of Thursday's contest before ultimately being removed, which prompted the A's to move Ryon Healy over to third base. At this time, Chapman should be considered day-to-day and his status heading into Friday's contest is uncertain.

