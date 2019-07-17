Athletics' Matt Chapman: Leaves with sore ankle

Chapman left Wednesday's game against the Mariners with a sore left ankle.

Chapman had fouled two pitches off his foot prior to leaving the game. The initial diagnosis of soreness suggests that Chapman isn't due for a lengthy absence, though it's possible the diagnosis changes after further tests. Chad Pinder and Jurickson Profar could fill in at third base if Chapman misses an extended period.

