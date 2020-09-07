Athletics manager Bob Melvin said in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that he doesn't expect Chapman (hip) to play Monday or in Oakland's doubleheader Tuesday with the Astros.

Oakland hasn't disclosed the results of the MRI that Chapman underwent on the strained right hip he sustained in Sunday's series finale with the Padres, but the injury is apparently considered serious enough to sideline him for the next two days. For now, the Athletics are hopeful a couple days of rest will be enough for Chapman to move past the hip issue, but a stint on the injured list isn't being ruled out for the slick-fielding third baseman. Chad Pinder or Tommy La Stella should serve as the primary replacements at the hot corner until Chapman is deemed ready to go.