Athletics' Matt Chapman: Limited to start spring training
Chapman (shoulder/thumb) is slightly behind schedule for the start of spring training but is still hopeful that he'll be ready by Opening Day in Tokyo on Mar. 20, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Chapman underwent a pair of surgeries this offseason - thumb surgery in October and shoulder surgery in December - and was initially expected to be fully ready for the start of spring training. While those plans haven't come to fruition, it doesn't seem like the team is overly concerned about their third baseman. Chapman is currently on a swinging progression and hopes not to miss too many spring games. More information on his status will likely come forth as he progresses more in his rehab program.
