Chapman arrived at the Athletics spring training facility Thursday and looked to be in excellent shape while taking grounders from manager Bob Melvin, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I hit him some ground balls yesterday and I didn't see anything different," Melvin said during a Zoom call on Friday. "We just gave him a few. I didn't make him go too far, but he's eager. It's going to be more trying to hold him back than trying to get him ready."

Chapman's strong work ethic makes his early arrival -- position players aren't required to report until Monday -- wholly unsurprising, especially when considering the Gold Glove third baseman was likely anxious to perform a status check on his mobility following last year's hip surgery. Not only did the 27-year-old seem to have as good a range as he did pre-surgery according to Melvin, but he also appeared trimmer following an arduous post-op rehab schedule. Melvin noted Friday his biggest concern regarding the extremely diligent Chapman will be tempering the latter's drive to push himself, with part of the likely load management plan involving having him log some at-bats at designated hitter in early Cactus League action.